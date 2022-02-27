Bihar govt asks schools, hospitals to phase-out single-use plastic by June 30

Bihar government has asked all the e-commerce companies, shopping centres, malls, cinema halls, hospitals, and schools to phase out single-use plastic products by June 30. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board has issued a notification asking manufacturers, dealers, distributors, and sellers of single-use plastic products to clear their stocks by June 30 as the production, sale, and purchase of these products will be completely banned from July 1 this year.

