As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, the Bihar government has cancelled the leaves of all doctors, healthcare workers and paramedical staff till 5 April, reported news agency ANI.

The healthcare staff who were already on leave have been asked to resume work. However, the state has spared those who are on maternity or study leave.

This comes a day after the state reported 107 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally to 2,63,265. Bihar's fresh infection count touched a three-digit mark after a gap of nearly two months.

There are 405 active cases in the state currently.

As per the State Health Society, 59,076 samples were tested and 107 of them found positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. On Thursday, 44,680 samples were tested and 58 people had tested positive.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently said that the state government has decided to increase the number of daily Covid-19 tests to 70,000 again.

Kumar, who attended the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on the Covid-19 situation, said the state government was alert.

"The PM held a meeting with all CMs today on the Covid-19 situation. Bihar government is alert. We will soon hold a meeting with all districts. It has been decided to take the number of daily tests to 70,000 again," Kumar told the media persons here.

"The situation in Bihar is under control but we should be careful. I will hold a meeting at the district-level in two days regarding the Covid situation in Bihar," he added.

The Chief Minister said more RT-PCR tests will be conducted.

"The government is also motivating the people to get themselves vaccinated. We have to be careful. Holi is around the corner, and the people will be visiting Bihar from different states," he said.

