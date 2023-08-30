Breaking News
Bihar cuts festive holidays in govt schools during THIS period. Details here1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Bihar Education Dept. reduces festive holidays in govt. schools from 23 to 11 from September to December.
Bihar Education Department has reduced the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September to December, according to an official notification.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST
