Bihar govt extends lockdown till 6 Sept as Covid-19 cases surge

Amid the rise in novel coronavirus cases and deaths, Bihar government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 6 September, according to an official announcement.

Under the Unlock 3.0 guidlines by the Centre, the lockdown restrictions will be imposed in containment zones and other areas and buffer zones deemed necessary in order to contain the spread of the virus.

"In view of the present situation of COVID-19 in the State of Bihar, in exercise of the powers, conferred by the MHA by the aforesaid instructions, in continuation of the MHA order, the restrictions imposed issued by this department order wide memo no. 102/f4.F.31t dated 30.7.2020 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till 06.09.2020," the state government said in a statement.

However, all the essential and other services, which were allowed in the state earlier, will still be permitted under the new extended lockdown.

The government had earlier released detailed guidelines to follow during the lockdown.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs has remained functional. Print and electronic media officers are permitted to operate during the lockdown. Information Technology companies who who work essential sectors, are allowed to work. Internet service providers, broadband and cable services can also function. E-commerce services like Amazon and Flipkart will be permitted.

Restaurants have only home delivery or take away services. However, hotels, motels and lodges are exempted from the lockdown.

Taxis and autos are plying on roads. Private vehicles are allowed only for limited activities. Office goers must carry their identification card while travelling to office. Essential service providers are only permitted to commute from home to work place.

However, places of worship, schools, colleges, training, research, coaching institutions and other educational institutions will remain closed.

Offices of the government of India its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporation shall remain closed.

Moreover, malls, movie theatres, swimming pools are also not allowed to open. Sports and cultural complexes will be shut.

Commercial, private and government establishments will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Bihar's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said.

Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each), it said. The state capital has reported 16,621 virus cases so far.

Five fresh fatalities were reported in Patna, four in Gaya, two each in East Champaran and Rohtas and one each in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Munger, Nawada, West Champaran and Siwan districts, the bulletin said.

Bihar has so far tested 16.79 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 67,212 on the previous day.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 69.71 per cent, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Anupam Kumar said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via