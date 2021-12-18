Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government and the Sugar Mills Association have decided to increase the rates of sugarcane prices for all varieties for 2021-22.

“Price of best quality increased from ₹315 per quintal to ₹335, price of common quality increased from ₹295 per quintal to ₹315. The price of low quality increased from ₹272 per quintal to ₹285," the chief minister said on Twitter.

...(2/2) उत्तम प्रभेद का मूल्य 315 रू० प्रति क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 335 रू० प्रति क्विंटल, सामान्य प्रभेद का मूल्य 295 रू० प्रति क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 315 रू० प्रति क्विंटल एवं निम्न प्रभेद का मूल्य 272 रू० प्रति क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 285 रू० प्रति क्विंटल करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 18, 2021

