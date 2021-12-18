OPEN APP
Bihar govt hikes sugarcane purchase prices for all varieties. Details here
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government and the Sugar Mills Association have decided to increase the rates of sugarcane prices for all varieties for 2021-22.

“Price of best quality increased from 315 per quintal to 335, price of common quality increased from 295 per quintal to 315. The price of low quality increased from 272 per quintal to 285," the chief minister said on Twitter.

