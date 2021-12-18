Bihar govt hikes sugarcane purchase prices for all varieties. Details here

Bihar govt hikes sugarcane purchase prices for all varieties. Details here1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
- The chief minister has announced the prices for different varieties of sugarcane
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government and the Sugar Mills Association have decided to increase the rates of sugarcane prices for all varieties for 2021-22.
“Price of best quality increased from ₹315 per quintal to ₹335, price of common quality increased from ₹295 per quintal to ₹315. The price of low quality increased from ₹272 per quintal to ₹285," the chief minister said on Twitter.
