Home / News / India /  Bihar govt hikes sugarcane purchase prices for all varieties. Details here

Bihar govt hikes sugarcane purchase prices for all varieties. Details here

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. 
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST Livemint

  • The chief minister has announced the prices for different varieties of sugarcane   

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government and the Sugar Mills Association have decided to increase the rates of sugarcane prices for all varieties for 2021-22.

“Price of best quality increased from 315 per quintal to 335, price of common quality increased from 295 per quintal to 315. The price of low quality increased from 272 per quintal to 285," the chief minister said on Twitter.

