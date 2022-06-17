Bihar govt suspends internet services in these districts amid Agnipath protests2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Bihar has been witnessing agitations since Wednesday, a day after the government came out with the new scheme
Bihar has been witnessing agitations since Wednesday, a day after the government came out with the new scheme
Listen to this article
As protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme intensified in Bihar, the state government has decided to suspend internet services in Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts till 19 June.