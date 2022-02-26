Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said his government will bear the travel expenses of people from the state, who are expected to land on the Indian soil on Saturday upon rescue from war-ravaged Ukraine.

An announcement to the effect was made by Kumar late Friday night when he thanked the Centre for arranging special flights to bring back those stranded in the restive country.

The CM said he has learnt that one such flight each will be landing in Delhi and Mumbai and the state government will bear expenses of onward travel of those hailing from Bihar.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, all Indian citizens in Ukraine have been advised to not move to any border posts as the situation at various border checkpoints remains highly sensitive.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine took to Twitter to share an advisory for Indian citizens stranded in the Ukraine. It said, “all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any border posts. The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in the neighbouring countries for the coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation."

