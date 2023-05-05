The Bihar government is set to file a review petition after a Patna High Court order stayed its ongoing castes and economic survey. Earlier this week the HC had ordered a stay on the effort and called for the data to remain confidential until final orders were passed. The pause has been met with vehement protests from RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and other top leaders.

The Nitish Kumar government in the state had ordered the survey after the Centre declined the request for a headcount of social groups other than SCs, STs and religious minorities as part of the census. While the BJP had been in power at the time the survey was ordered, it has squarely blamed the chief minister for the setback in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies)