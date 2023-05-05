Bihar govt to file review petition after Patna HC orders stay on caste survey1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:00 PM IST
The Patna High Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the caste survey being conducted by the Bihar government.
The Bihar government is set to file a review petition after a Patna High Court order stayed its ongoing castes and economic survey. Earlier this week the HC had ordered a stay on the effort and called for the data to remain confidential until final orders were passed. The pause has been met with vehement protests from RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and other top leaders.
