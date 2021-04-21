The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that it will provide free Covid-19 vaccination to all aged above 18.

"The Bihar government will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age in the state," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Kumar said the state government will bear the cost of administering jabs to all citizens of the state above 18 years of age starting from May 1.

From the beginning, the state government has been providing vaccines to its natives of all the categories without any payment, in the government as well as in the listed private hospitals across the state, he added.

The state government has imposed a impose night curfew in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutes remain shut

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed and no examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15 in the state.

According to an official data, there are 56,355 active COVID cases in Bihar while accumulative COVID cases in the state have mounted to 2,83,863.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that expenses to vaccinate all above 18 years of age against COVID-19 in their states will be borne by the state government.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be opened to all above 18 from May 1, the government said earlir.

