OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar govt to provide low-priced power connection to every agri field by next March

The Bihar government will provide electricity connection to every agricultural land at a lower rate in the state by the end of March next year, state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Electricity under "Mukhya Mantri Krishi Vidyut Sambandh Yojana" is supplied at a very cheaper rate of 65 paisa per unit, the minister added. Three lakh such connections have already been given so far, he mentioned.

For this purpose, Bihar government will spend 1329.61 crore in the next fiscal. The government has awarded tender to two companies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Electricity under 'Mukhya Mantri Krishi Vidyut Sambandh Yojana; is supplied at a very cheaper rate of 65 paisa per unit, Bihar Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said

Bihar to provide low-priced power connection to every agri field by Mar 2022: Minister

2 min read . 09:17 PM IST
BMC worker in PPE Kit spray sanitiser on passenger luggage, at Dadar station, in Dadar.

Maharashtra sees nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases; lockdown, curfew in many areas

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of 'Quad' meeting, India, Japan discuss South China Sea, freedom of navigation

2 min read . 09:01 PM IST
Photo: Mint

PLI scheme can generate 35-40 tn incremental revenue in 5 yrs: Report

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST

The state government came out with the scheme as it is not possible to provide agri connection to every consumer because of the limited scope of the Centres "Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana", the minister said, PTI reported.

The minister was giving reply to the House debate on the budgetary demand of 8559.99 crore of his department for the 2021-22 fiscal which was passed by voice vote amid boycott by the entire opposition which was unsatisfied with the reply.

"I am happy to announce that EESL in association with French company EDF will install 2.5 lakh prepaid meters in the next 18 months," the minister said, adding, "The French company will provide maintenance for the next six years too."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout