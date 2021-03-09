The Bihar government will provide electricity connection to every agricultural land at a lower rate in the state by the end of March next year, state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Electricity under "Mukhya Mantri Krishi Vidyut Sambandh Yojana" is supplied at a very cheaper rate of 65 paisa per unit, the minister added. Three lakh such connections have already been given so far, he mentioned.

For this purpose, Bihar government will spend 1329.61 crore in the next fiscal. The government has awarded tender to two companies.

The state government came out with the scheme as it is not possible to provide agri connection to every consumer because of the limited scope of the Centres "Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana", the minister said, PTI reported.

The minister was giving reply to the House debate on the budgetary demand of ₹ ₹8559.99 crore of his department for the 2021-22 fiscal which was passed by voice vote amid boycott by the entire opposition which was unsatisfied with the reply.

"I am happy to announce that EESL in association with French company EDF will install 2.5 lakh prepaid meters in the next 18 months," the minister said, adding, "The French company will provide maintenance for the next six years too."

