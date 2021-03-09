Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar govt to provide low-priced power connection to every agri field by next March

Bihar govt to provide low-priced power connection to every agri field by next March

The government has awarded tender to two companies.
1 min read . 09:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • For this purpose, Bihar government will spend 1329.61 crore in the next fiscal
  • Electricity under 'Mukhya Mantri Krishi Vidyut Sambandh Yojana' is supplied at a very cheaper rate of 65 paisa per unit, the minister added

The Bihar government will provide electricity connection to every agricultural land at a lower rate in the state by the end of March next year, state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Electricity under "Mukhya Mantri Krishi Vidyut Sambandh Yojana" is supplied at a very cheaper rate of 65 paisa per unit, the minister added. Three lakh such connections have already been given so far, he mentioned.

The Bihar government will provide electricity connection to every agricultural land at a lower rate in the state by the end of March next year, state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Electricity under "Mukhya Mantri Krishi Vidyut Sambandh Yojana" is supplied at a very cheaper rate of 65 paisa per unit, the minister added. Three lakh such connections have already been given so far, he mentioned.

For this purpose, Bihar government will spend 1329.61 crore in the next fiscal. The government has awarded tender to two companies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The churn is on at the Kota factory

9 min read . 09:35 PM IST

Bihar to provide low-priced power connection to every agri field by Mar 2022: Minister

2 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Maharashtra sees nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases; lockdown, curfew in many areas

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST

Ahead of 'Quad' meeting, India, Japan discuss South China Sea, freedom of navigation

2 min read . 09:01 PM IST

For this purpose, Bihar government will spend 1329.61 crore in the next fiscal. The government has awarded tender to two companies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The churn is on at the Kota factory

9 min read . 09:35 PM IST

Bihar to provide low-priced power connection to every agri field by Mar 2022: Minister

2 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Maharashtra sees nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases; lockdown, curfew in many areas

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST

Ahead of 'Quad' meeting, India, Japan discuss South China Sea, freedom of navigation

2 min read . 09:01 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The state government came out with the scheme as it is not possible to provide agri connection to every consumer because of the limited scope of the Centres "Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana", the minister said, PTI reported.

The minister was giving reply to the House debate on the budgetary demand of 8559.99 crore of his department for the 2021-22 fiscal which was passed by voice vote amid boycott by the entire opposition which was unsatisfied with the reply.

"I am happy to announce that EESL in association with French company EDF will install 2.5 lakh prepaid meters in the next 18 months," the minister said, adding, "The French company will provide maintenance for the next six years too."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.