Bihar govt to send team to Delhi to study AAP govt's education model

In an attempt to overhaul the education system of Bihar, the state government will be sending a team to Delhi to study the ruling AAP government's model.
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday said, "I personally feel that the existing school education system in the state must be changed. It needs a complete overhaul. Since I am a professor, I can easily find out those areas where drastic changes are required".
The minister said he is aware of Arvind Kejriwal's government school model therefore he has decided to send his officials to the national capital to study the same.
"People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi," said Chandrashekhar.
Chandrashekhar said a large number of vacancies in government schools and a lack of proper performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state's students are suffering.
"I have started interacting with government teachers and officials of the department. A large number of teacher vacancies in government schools and a lack of performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state's students are suffering. These issues will be examined at length and people will witness drastic changes," he said.
All vacant posts in schools and colleges will be filled, he added.
Meanwhile, US daily the New York Times (NYT) also praised the Delhi government's education model. The NYT report stated that the AAP government has been successfully overhauling the education system in Delhi. The report specifically mentioned the names of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Atishi for bringing a positive change in the capital's education system.
As per the NYT report, the AAP government spent 769 billion rupees on 1,037 schools between 2015 and 2021.
The money was spent to construct new classrooms and other facilities, including sports infrastructure.
The money was spent to construct new classrooms and other facilities, including sports infrastructure.