Bihar heatwave: Students faint at Sheikhpura school; Tejashwi Yadav criticizes government | Watch Video
Several students at a school in Bihar's Sheikhpura fainted due to severe heatwave conditions, necessitating immediate hospitalization. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the government's response, calling for urgent measures to protect vulnerable children.
Several students at a local school in Bihar's Sheikhpura fainted as severe heatwave conditions prevailed in the region. The soaring temperatures, reaching an alarming 47 degrees Celsius, exacerbate the already dire situation in schools with inadequate infrastructure.