Bihar government will extend 11 per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday during the Independence Day celebrations.

The hike in dearness allowance will come into effect retrospectively from July 1. With this hike, dearness allowance for Bihar state government employees and pensioners will rise to 28 per cent from the existing 17 per cent.

“The finance department will soon issue a notification for the increase in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners," Kumar announced after hoisting the Tricolour at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Kumar also announced extending also said the Bihar government’s incentive scheme for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations to girls of all sections of the society. Till now, the scheme covered other backward classes (OBC) and economically backward classes (EBC).

Under the incentive scheme, the government provides ₹50,000 to a candidate who clears preliminary exams of BPSC and ₹one lakh to an aspirant who passes UPSC prelims.

Kumar also announced that annual income slab of ₹2.5 lakh for students' families belonging to SC,ST, OBC and EBC categories to avail the Centre’s post-matric scholarship will be increased to ₹3 lakh.

“There will be a principal teacher cadre for schools. Principal teachers will now be appointed through competitive examinations," he further said.

Kumar announced that three colleges will be opened under the Bihar Agriculture University.

Emphasising on the agriculture and allied sectors, he said, “There would be storage facilities for fish, fruits and vegetables at ₹2,700 crore."

All villages in the state would be covered under milk cooperative societies in the coming four years, and 40 per cent of these committees will have women as members.

Speaking on the current flood situation in the state, the CM said the government is making all efforts to help the affected people. “Instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to make preparations for handling the situation. More than 34 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 32 districts in the state. The government is providing aid to them."

(With PTI inputs)

