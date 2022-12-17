Eight more people died in two districts in Bihar in a suspected case of hooch tragedy. Six deaths were reported in the Siwan district and two in the Begusarai district. The deaths come at a time when around 74 people have reportedly died in Saran district after consuming spurious liquor.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Bhagwanpur division of Siwan district, Sanjay Kumar said that the government has launched an investigation into the deaths. “We are also carrying searches in the area to nab those who indulge in the sale and purchase of liquor," Kumar said.

In the Begusarai incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandramohan Prasad informed the media that two youths died after consuming “some poisonous chemical" in the Teghra division on Friday. “We have sent bodies for post-mortem examination. Investigations are on," he said.

In 2016, the Bihar government banned the sale and consumption of alcohol. The policy has been a major poll plank for the ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) in subsequent elections, but the opposition continuously attacks the government over the failure of the policy as the smuggling of liquor continues unabated in the state.

After more than 74 people died in the Saran district, the opposition parties in Bihar are demanding a repeal of the ban on liquor. But, the government is not considering the demands and claim that the people who will die in such incident will not even receive compensation from the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing the Bihar assembly said, "... have been appealing - if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favor of drinking will not bring any good to you...", adding no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday also sent notices to the state government and the police chief over the Saran hooch tragedy.

With inputs from PTI