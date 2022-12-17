Bihar hooch deaths: Eight more die in two district, death toll crosses 802 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 02:59 PM IST
- The officials on Saturday informed about the death of six people in the Siwan district and two in the Begusarai district
Eight more people died in two districts in Bihar in a suspected case of hooch tragedy. Six deaths were reported in the Siwan district and two in the Begusarai district. The deaths come at a time when around 74 people have reportedly died in Saran district after consuming spurious liquor.