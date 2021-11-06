Bihar hooch tragedy: Eleven more people died due to the consumption of spurious alcohol in Bihar. With this, total deaths due to spurious liquor has gone up to 32 in the state. A total of 15 people died in Bettiah, 13 in Gopalganj and 4 in Samastipur due to consumption of spurious alcohol, officials told PTI.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting on the prohibition of liquor in the state. "A review meeting was held regarding the prohibition of liquor at 'Sankalp' at 1, Anne Marg," he tweeted. The chief minister said action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

According to reports, raids have been conducted at 60 locations in Bihar's Gopalganj district and 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said that the law on alcohol is strict but the circumstances show that people are not as aware.

"The law is strict and has been made with tough rules, but the circumstances show that people are not as aware. The government's primary work will be to stop the mafia gangs in villages as the police control is meager," Jaiswal said when asked about deaths due to spurious alcohol.

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that earlier too spurious liquor incident happened in Gopalganj and the matter was investigated and people were convicted.

"Earlier when spurious liquor incident happened in Gopalganj, we investigated the matter and got people convicted for that. There is the law of capital punishment for murder but people still do it. Law is law, so if you break the law you will get punishment," said Singh.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.