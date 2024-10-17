Bihar police on Thursday said a total of 25 people have lost their lives so far due to the consumption of spurious liquor in two separate incidents in Sivan and Saran on Wednesday, adding that 12 people had been arrested for their role in the hooch tragedy.

The police said the spurious liquor was reported to be industrial spirit, and the backward and forward linkages are being investigated, and strict action will be taken against all those who are involved in this chain.

Bihar Director General of Police, Alok Raj, said "A total of 25 people have lost their lives so far. 20 in Siwan and 5 deaths in Saran. 12 people have been arrested till now, 3 in Saran and 9 arrests in Siwan."

“The information regarding the 'Sharab mafia' has been collected from the arrested persons. Strict action will be taken against all those who are involved in this chain. The SPs and DMs of both the districts and DIG Saran reached the spot. From Patna, the Prohibition Department Secretary and SP were sent to the spot... Evidence is being collected and strict action will be taken...," the Bihar DGP added.

Kumar Ashish, Police Superintendent of Saran, where the spurious liquor has claimed five lives so far, said a SIT team has also been formed to investigate the matter, adding that the beat constable has been suspended, and SHO and other police personnel have been questioned.

"The spirit is being reported as industrial spirit and we are investigating the backward and forward linkages. The beat police personnel have also been suspended. SHO and other personnel have been questioned. If their answers are found to be unsatisfactory, action will be taken against them," the Saran SP said.

“A SIT team has also been formed. In the last 24 hours, we have conducted 250 raids in which we have recovered 1,650 liters of alcohol in the district."

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said that the kin of the deceased would have to take a pledge that they are in favor of the liquor ban imposed by the state government.

"Kin of the deceased will have to take a pledge that they are in favour of liquor ban imposed by the state government and that they are against liquor. If the postmortem report of the deceased confirms that he has died due to illicit liquor, and if the kin of the deceased fulfils the required conditions, ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each will be given to the families..."

Reacting to the incident Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishore said, “ The liquor ban is implemented only in government files and in the speeches of leaders. Yesterday's incident is very sad. More than 70 people died in Chhapra 1.5 years ago. There is no district in Bihar where people have not died due to poisonous liquor. Many incidents have not even been reported... Only corrupt leaders and mafias are benefiting from this..."

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted a high-level review and directed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation about the entire situation.

