Hooch tragedy: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meet on 16 November over liquor ban in the state, according to ANI. This comes after 32 people died due to consumption of spurious alcohol. A total of 15 people died in Bettiah, 13 in Gopalganj and 4 in Samastipur due to consumption of spurious alcohol.

Nitish Kumar had on Friday held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state. He informed that action was being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

Till Saturday, raids were conducted in 60 locations in Bihar's Gopalganj district and 19 people had been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Reacting to the tragedy that claimed over thirty lives, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that the sale of illicit liquor in the state was still taking place in collusion with the police and emphasised the need to review the liquor ban.

"Wherever the police are active, the illicit liquor sale is happening. Especially in the East Champaran, the sale of illicit alcohol could not happen without the collusion of police," Jaiswal said while speaking to media.

"We need to review the entire prohibition policy. We cannot link the prohibition policy with this incident. But the Bihar government must look into the suspicious role of the administration," he added.

The Bihar government of Nitish Kumar has banned liquor in the state since April 2016.

Jaiswal also said that the law is strict but the circumstances show that people are not as aware. "The law is strict and has been made with tough rules, but the circumstances show that people are not as aware. The government's primary work will be to stop the mafia gangs in villages as the police control is meagre," Jaiswal told ANI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.