Bihar hooch tragedy: CM announces ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh, with a caveat2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 03:46 PM IST
- Despite our best attempts, hooch incidents are taking place in the state and people are dying after consuming spurious liquor: CM Nitish Kumar told reporters on Monday
Dry state Bihar continues to see hooch deaths, as twenty six people lost their lives at Motihari in East Champaran district. Following the tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of rs 4 lakh to next of kin.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×