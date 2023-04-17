Dry state Bihar continues to see hooch deaths, as twenty six people lost their lives at Motihari in East Champaran district. Following the tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of rs 4 lakh to next of kin.

The death toll rose to 26 on Monday, with four more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor, police said. “With four more deaths in the last ten hours, the toll has now increased to 26. Besides, five station house officers of police stations concerned have been suspended after the incident," Mishra told news agency PTI.

“I am deeply pained at what happened in Motihari… I know that the majority of people who die in such incidents belong to the economically weaker sections… Despite our best attempts, hooch incidents are taking place in the state and people are dying after consuming spurious liquor," Kumar told reporters.

“We have decided to provide ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. But, the amount will only be given if their family members give in writing to the district magistrate concerned that the death took place after consuming illicit liquor. They will have to disclose the source from where the alcohol was procured, too," he said.

He also said the family members will have to declare that they would encourage people to quit liquor and support prohibition laws of the state government.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar in April, 2016. The compensation amount will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Kumar added.

The East Champaran police have also arrested 80 people for allegedly being involved in the illegal trade of liquor in the district.

Huge quantities of spurious liquor and other related chemicals were seized during searches at more than 600 places in different parts of Motihari where deaths due to the consumption of illicit alcohol were first reported on April 15.

“Police recovered 370 litres of country-made liquor, 50 litres of spirit and 1,150 litres of other chemicals used in the manufacturing of spurious liquor," the administration said in a statement on Sunday.