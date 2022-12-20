Bihar hooch tragedy: DGP refutes BJP leader's claim on liquor manufacturing

Bihar cop on Monday refuted senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad's allegations which stated that the spurious liquor in dry Bihar was made with spirits seized by the Saran Police. S K Singhal, the director general of police called the claim as "baseless".
Bihar cop on Monday refuted senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad's allegations which stated that the spurious liquor in dry Bihar was made with spirits seized by the Saran Police. S K Singhal, the director general of police called the claim as "baseless".
Speaking to PTI here, Singhal said that a probe is underway into the Bihar hooch liquor tragedy and anyone found involved in the preparation, sale, or distribution of liquor would face strict action.
Speaking to PTI here, Singhal said that a probe is underway into the Bihar hooch liquor tragedy and anyone found involved in the preparation, sale, or distribution of liquor would face strict action.
“Initial investigation has revealed that spirit kept inside a police station at Saran district was not used for making spurious liquor. The tragedy is still being probed and those found guilty will have to face strict action," the top Bihar cop said.
“Initial investigation has revealed that spirit kept inside a police station at Saran district was not used for making spurious liquor. The tragedy is still being probed and those found guilty will have to face strict action," the top Bihar cop said.
"The station house officer (SHO) and other officers of Mashrakh police station in Saran have already been suspended in the wake of the tragedy," he added.
"The station house officer (SHO) and other officers of Mashrakh police station in Saran have already been suspended in the wake of the tragedy," he added.
The Nitish Kumar government on Monday put at 38 the number of people who died in the Saran hooch tragedy, even as the opposition BJP claimed that the toll has crossed 100, as per PTI reports.
The Nitish Kumar government on Monday put at 38 the number of people who died in the Saran hooch tragedy, even as the opposition BJP claimed that the toll has crossed 100, as per PTI reports.
Earlier on December 17, a delegation of BJP leaders visited Mashrakh and other areas in Saran district and met the family members of the deceased.
Earlier on December 17, a delegation of BJP leaders visited Mashrakh and other areas in Saran district and met the family members of the deceased.
Tarkishore Prasad, the former deputy chief minister, had later said that the majority of the victims died after consuming a specific type of liquor, which was made with spirits seized and stocked at a police station.
Tarkishore Prasad, the former deputy chief minister, had later said that the majority of the victims died after consuming a specific type of liquor, which was made with spirits seized and stocked at a police station.
The DGP, while mentioning absconding IPS officer Aditya Kumar who has been suspended in a disproportionate assets case and wanted for allegedly colluding with the liquor mafia, said that it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter as the probe into the case is still on.
The DGP, while mentioning absconding IPS officer Aditya Kumar who has been suspended in a disproportionate assets case and wanted for allegedly colluding with the liquor mafia, said that it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter as the probe into the case is still on.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the officer, he noted.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the officer, he noted.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.