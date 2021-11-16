“We urge all the political parties to come together on this in the public interest. The crime rate has decreased in Bihar after the liquor ban and parties should rise above politics and support this for the welfare of the people," said state Labour Minister Jivesh Kumar Mishra.
State Mines and Geology Minister Janak Chamar stated that whatever decision will be taken in the meeting, it will be taken keeping in mind the welfare of the people of Bihar.
Meanwhile, slamming Janata Dal United-led Bihar government, over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that a chief minister with 40 seats is incapable to govern the state.
