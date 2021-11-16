Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level review meeting on liquor prohibition on Tuesday after several cases of hooch tragedies were reported in the state.

So far, 32 people have died in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor, with the latest case coming from Muzaffarpur.

Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that everyone knows the opinion of the government on the liquor ban and the meeting is being held to implement the law properly in the state.

“We urge all the political parties to come together on this in the public interest. The crime rate has decreased in Bihar after the liquor ban and parties should rise above politics and support this for the welfare of the people," said state Labour Minister Jivesh Kumar Mishra.

State Mines and Geology Minister Janak Chamar stated that whatever decision will be taken in the meeting, it will be taken keeping in mind the welfare of the people of Bihar.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

Meanwhile, slamming Janata Dal United-led Bihar government, over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that a chief minister with 40 seats is incapable to govern the state.

