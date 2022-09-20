Floods in several parts of India seem inevitable and have become a usual trend in the past few years for states such as Bihar and Assam. In Bihar, apart from the floods, one more major problem is evolving in the last couple of years. As the floods recede after the monsoon, the soil erosion starts and that actually washes away several houses in rivers, especially in the rural area where infrastructure is relatively weak.

Videos of Bhagalpur district of Bihar is doing rounds on social media in which houses can be seen getting washed away in the Ganga river due to unabated erosion.

Bihar: Villagers in Bhagalpur district continue to bear the brunt as their houses get washed away in Ganga river due to unabated erosion

This is a story from years now, with residents facing the double brunt of the floods in monsoon and even as the water recedes it leaves the infrastructure very weak to hold its ground.

Even in July this year, a house collapsed in Bhawanipur village in Motihari district of Bihar due to soil erosion at the banks of Sikrahna (Burhi Gandak) river. The house was damaged due to heavy rainfall in the area and was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The areas on the banks of river Kosi which is also known as the 'sorrow of Bihar' are particularly vulnerable. This year also in June, residents of several villages of Bhagalpur destroyed their homes themselves and left the area with the construction material as they were witnessing high-level soil erosion along the banks of the Kosi river.

Last year, a study by a team of researchers from the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development assessed the erosion dynamic with the help of remote sensing data and a geographic information system. The study was conducted in the catchment areas of the Kosi river with the objective to develop a conservation priority map.

The study concluded high levels of erosion in the transboundary Himalayan river basins which are causing changes in the hydrology of the area and also its inundation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while inspecting the affected areas instructed officials to increase the wide and depth of the river on its side opposite from the residential areas. “It will reduce the pressure of water flow on the embankment and resultantly, the embankment will remain protected," he said.