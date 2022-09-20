Bihar: Houses get washed away in Ganga river due to erosion. Watch video

Floods in several parts of India seem inevitable and have become a usual trend in the past few years for states such as Bihar and Assam. In Bihar, apart from the floods, one more major problem is evolving in the last couple of years. As the floods recede after the monsoon, the soil erosion starts and that actually washes away several houses in rivers, especially in the rural area where infrastructure is relatively weak.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}