Bihar IAS officer abuses in meeting over flouting of traffic rules - Watch video

An IAS officer in Bihar has found himself mired in controversy after being caught on camera abusing junior officers. The incident took place in Bihar, with the state Administrative Services Association calling for his dismissal. Excise minister Sunil Kumar said that necessary action would be taken against the official.

Excise principal secretary KK Pathak had been taking juniors to task over the flouting of traffic rules. The now viral clip shows the official aiming expletives at the deputy collector as he pointed out that people in the area never seemed to bother with traffic laws.

“Have you ever seen anyone here following the traffic rules? They will keep honking even if there is a red light. Have you not seen this? People here are like that only," an exasperated can be heard saying.

#WATCH | Bihar Excise Principal Secretary KK Pathak was caught on camera abusing his junior officers.



(Source: viral video)



Note: Abusive language pic.twitter.com/VvxzeLAVvA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

While the clip garnered some sympathetic remarks on social media platforms, fellow administrative officials have called for his dismissal.

“We demand the government sack such an officer. We have decided to register an FIR against him. He used abusive words for us which is wrong. We condemn it," said Bihar Administrative Services Association General Secretary Sunil Tiwari.

“I've heard about the video. I will look into it and whatever necessary action needs to be taken will be done," added Kumar.

Netizens however seemed to be of the opinion that Pathak's comments had been fairly accurate. As one Twitter user put it, “Language (Bihar ki aam aadmi wali hai) wrong hai but baath fact hai. Most of the people are doing this. Awareness is needed I think."

(With inputs from agencies)