Pahalgam terror attack: ‘I say to the world that India will identify and punish every terrorist,’ PM Modi in Bihar

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he wants the world to know that India will identify and punish every terrorist. Modi said those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers,” Modi said in English, addressing the gathering in Madhubani, Bihar.

This was Modi's first public remarks following the ghastly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, on April 22. Before beginning his address, Modi urged those present observe few-minute silence for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi usually addresses public rallies in Hindi, but he used his promise to punish those behind the Pahalgam attack in English, perhaps to address awider global audience. The rest of his speech was in Hindi.

Modi addressed panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country at an event at Biharr's Madhubani today, April 24. The prime minister will also launch several projects worth approximately ₹13,500 crore on the occasion.