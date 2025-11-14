‘Bihar is not for beginners’: Memes galore; social media hails Nitish Kumar supremacy after election result 2025

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and JD(U), has won a strong and clear victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. The NDA is leading or winning in 200 seats, according to the latest results and trends.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress, fell far behind. The BJP and the JD(U) have secured a comfortable majority in the 243-seat Bihar Elections. This outcome sets the stage for Nitish Kumar to continue as chief minister and lead the new government.

Bihar Elections: Memes flood social media Hundreds of memes have flooded social media, with supporters of various political parties sharing their share of humour. While BJP supporters are making fun of the opposition, others are commenting on the unpredictability of the Bihar election.

“Bihar ki ek khaasiyat hai. Jab jab aapko lagta hai aap Bihar ko samajh gaye hain, Bihar aapko jhatka deta hai (Bihar has a unique quality. Just when you think you’ve understood Bihar, Bihar gives you a shock.). Bihar is not for beginners,” says one meme.

“Bro actually thought he would get seats by talking about Jobs, education, health and development in Bihar,” came a sarcastic comment for Prashant Kishor.

His Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to get any seats in its debut in the Bihar Elections 2025.

Meanwhile, social media hails “Nitish Kumar supremacy” as he is set to become the chief minister of Bihar for the tenth time.

On 14 November, the BJP praised the NDA’s performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, describing it as ‘historic’. The NDA held strong leads in more than 180 of the 243 seats, with trends indicating that the BJP was heading for one of its biggest tallies.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that voters prioritised development and good governance over caste and community. He added that people trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his focus on Bihar’s progress.

"People have shown faith in Modiji, BJP and NDA...I am proud of the fact that our Bihar is today ready to march on a new path of development," the BJP MP said.

"They also remember Lalu's jungle raj," Prasad said.

Prasad also expressed pride that Bihar was ready to move forward faster on the path of development under the NDA government.

"This vote is of hope and trust. People have shown faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his guarantee for development," PTI quoted Prasad as telling reporters in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has shared her congratulatory message. According to her, Bihar and Delhi are interconnected.

"Congratulations to the people of Delhi and Bihar. The trends show that NDA is heading towards victory...I hope that Bihar progresses on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Gupta said.

BJP's ‘national agenda’ Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the NDA’s strong lead in Bihar was not surprising. He alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP were working together to push a “national agenda”.

Raut compared the Bihar results to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, where the BJP-led Mahayuti won a huge victory and the MVA was wiped out.