PATNA : Bihar is prepared to provide booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with comorbidities, State health minister Mangal Pandey said on Sunday.

Talking to news agency ANI the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday announced that Covid-19 precaution doses will be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 with comorbidities, and Bihar is prepared for that.

PM Modi had on Saturday announced three major decisions in the fight against coronavirus including vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3, booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, and also precaution doses on the advice of doctors for senior citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities.

The state health minister said over five crore people in the state have received their first dose till date and around four crore have been fully vaccinated with their second doses. Total, 9.70 crore vaccination doses have been given in the state so far.

The minister further said in the fight against the deadly disease and to make sure that no one is left behind the state has started targeted COVID-19 vaccination drives for the people who have not received their vaccination doses yet.

