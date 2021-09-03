OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar: JDU MLA wears only undergarments on train; gives clarification

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has come out with a clarification on Friday after his photo went viral on the internet wearing undergarments while traveling on a train.

Mandal was seen roaming in the coach undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on Thursday.

The Nitish Kumar's Party MLA's attire in the coach evoked strong objections from fellow passengers. CRPRO East Central Railway said fellow passengers complained about the behavior of MLA.

"Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties," said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway.

However, Mandal blamed an upset stomach for the action.

The JDU MLA said, "I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey".

 

Gopal Mandal is the third-term MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout