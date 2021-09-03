JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has come out with a clarification on Friday after his photo went viral on the internet wearing undergarments while traveling on a train.

Mandal was seen roaming in the coach undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on Thursday.

The Nitish Kumar's Party MLA's attire in the coach evoked strong objections from fellow passengers. CRPRO East Central Railway said fellow passengers complained about the behavior of MLA.

"Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties," said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway.

However, Mandal blamed an upset stomach for the action.

The JDU MLA said, "I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey".

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Gopal Mandal is the third-term MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

