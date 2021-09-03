Bihar: JDU MLA wears only undergarments on train; gives clarification

Bihar: JDU MLA wears only undergarments on train; gives clarification1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
Nitish Kumar's party MLA was seen roaming in the coach undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has come out with a clarification on Friday after his photo went viral on the internet wearing undergarments while traveling on a train.
Mandal was seen roaming in the coach undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on Thursday.
The Nitish Kumar's Party MLA's attire in the coach evoked strong objections from fellow passengers. CRPRO East Central Railway said fellow passengers complained about the behavior of MLA.
"Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties," said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway.
However, Mandal blamed an upset stomach for the action.
The JDU MLA said, "I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey".
Gopal Mandal is the third-term MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.
