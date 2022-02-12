Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that there will be no Covid restrictions in the state from February 14.

"From February 14 all kind of covid19 restrictions will be lifted till the further orders," Nitish Kumar said after reviewing the Covsituation in the state.

कोरोना संक्रमण की वर्तमान स्थिति की आज समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण में लगातार आ रही कमी को देखते हुए 14 फरवरी से अगले आदेश तक सभी प्रकार के प्रतिबंधों को हटा लिया गया है। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 12, 2022

