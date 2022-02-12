OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bihar lifts all Covid restrictions from February 14
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that there will be no Covid restrictions in the state from February 14. 

"From February 14 all kind of covid19 restrictions will be lifted till the further orders," Nitish Kumar said after reviewing the Covsituation in the state. 

