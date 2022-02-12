Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Bihar lifts all Covid restrictions from February 14

Bihar lifts all Covid restrictions from February 14

Nitish Kumar
1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today reviewed the Covid situation in the state 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that there will be no Covid restrictions in the state from February 14. 

"From February 14 all kind of covid19 restrictions will be lifted till the further orders," Nitish Kumar said after reviewing the Covsituation in the state. 

