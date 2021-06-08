Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state after the daily cases dipped owing to covid curbs that began on May 5.

CM Nitish Kumar clarified that the night curfew will be imposed in the state from 7 pm to 5 am. He also added that all private and govt offices will be opened with 50% occupancy till 4 pm.

The state govt has also extended the duration for the opening of shops till 5 in the evening.

लाॅकडाउन से कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी आई है। अतः लाॅकडाउन खत्म करते हुये शाम 7ः00 बजे से सुबह 5ः00 बजे तक रात्रि कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा। 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ सरकारी एवं निजी कार्यालय 4ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक खुलेंगे। दुकान खुलने की अवधि 5ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक बढेंगी। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 8, 2021

The Bihar government had on May 31 extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8, following a review of the situation by Kumar and state officials. This was the fourth extension of the lockdown that began on May 5.

More details awaited

