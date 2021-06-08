Bihar lifts lockdown restrictions as covid cases dip. What's allowed, what's not

Bihar lifts lockdown restrictions as covid cases dip. What's allowed, what's not1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
The Bihar government had on May 31 extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state after the daily cases dipped owing to covid curbs that began on May 5.
CM Nitish Kumar clarified that the night curfew will be imposed in the state from 7 pm to 5 am. He also added that all private and govt offices will be opened with 50% occupancy till 4 pm.
The state govt has also extended the duration for the opening of shops till 5 in the evening.
The Bihar government had on May 31 extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8, following a review of the situation by Kumar and state officials. This was the fourth extension of the lockdown that began on May 5.
More details awaited
