Covid-19 lockdown: The Bihar government on Thursday extended the lockdown till May 25. In a tweet, chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he reviewed the lockdown in the state with colleagues in the council of ministers and officials.

"The positive outcome of the lockdown is evident. Hence, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by another 10 days, from May 16 to 25," the chief minister said. On Wednesday, Bihar registered 9,863 fresh cases.

The state government has issued a detailed guidelines as to what is permitted and what's not during the lockdown period in the state. All state government offices will remain closed and essential services will be exempted.

All state government offices will remain closed except for district administration, police, civil defense, power, water, fire brigade, health, disaster management, communication, post offices, envionrment - with minimum workforce.

Bihar Government issues guidelines as the statewide lockdown gets extended till 25th May to curb the spread of #COVID19.



All state government offices will remain closed, essential services exempted. pic.twitter.com/hAArsV7TIu — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.