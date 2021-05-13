{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid-19 lockdown: The Bihar government on Thursday extended the lockdown till May 25. In a tweet, chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he reviewed the lockdown in the state with colleagues in the council of ministers and officials.

The state government has issued a detailed guidelines as to what is permitted and what's not during the lockdown period in the state. All state government offices will remain closed and essential services will be exempted.

All state government offices will remain closed except for district administration, police, civil defense, power, water, fire brigade, health, disaster management, communication, post offices, envionrment - with minimum workforce.

