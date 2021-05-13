Bihar has extended the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till 25th May, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced in a tweet. The CM said that the status of the lockdown implemented was reviewed on Thursday along with associate ministers and officials.

The positive effect of the lockdown is visible. Therefore, it has been decided to extend the lockdown in Bihar for the next 10 days i.e., from May 16 to May 25, 2021, he said.

आज सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ बिहार में लागू लॉकडाउन की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गयी। लॉकडाउन का सकारात्मक प्रभाव दिख रहा है। अतः बिहार में अगले 10 दिनों अर्थात 16 से 25 मई, 2021 तक लॉकडाउन को विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 13, 2021

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, the state government in Bihar had imposed lockdown till 15 May.

Bihar's Covid-19 death toll went up to 3,503 on Wednesday after 74 people succumbed to the disease, while 9,863 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 6,22,433, the health department said. The state currently has 99,623 active cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the government is upgrading the infrastructure in hospitals by increasing the number of beds, ventilators and other items following the surge in cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

