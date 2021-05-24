Bihar government on Monday extended the Covid lockdown till June 1, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Twitter. The state had imposed the lockdown on May 5 for 11 days, and later the government extended it till May 25.

The chief minister said, "The lockdown was imposed for three weeks from May 5, 2021, in view of the corona infection. Today, the situation was reviewed again with the associate ministers and officials".

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए 5 मई 2021 से तीन सप्ताह के लिए लाॅकडाउन लगाया गया था। आज फिर से सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 24, 2021

(2/2) लाॅकडाउन का अच्छा प्रभाव पड़ा है और कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी दिख रही है। अतः बिहार में 25 मई के आगे एक सप्ताह के लिए अर्थात 1 जून, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 24, 2021





According to Kumar, the lockdown has a good effect, and coronavirus cases have started to decline in the states. "Therefore, it has been decided to continue the lockdown in Bihar for a week beyond May 25, that is until June 1, 2021," The Bihar CM said.

As per Bihar's health bulletin, the state reported 107 fatalities and 4,002 fresh cases on Sunday.

Bihar now has 6.89 lakh coronavirus cases and 40,691 active cases, so far.

The state health department said 6.44 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far.

Apart from Bihar, the Uttarakhand government also extended Corona curfew on Monday till June 1. Besides, the lockdown was extended in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Puducherry on Sunday.

