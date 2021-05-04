In the light of the surge in the coronavirus cases in the state, the Bihar government on Tuesday imposed lockdown in the state till May 15. The decision was taken after discussions with ministers and government officials, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Tuesday.

"After discussion with the associate ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar by May 15, 2021. In relation to its detailed guidelines and other activities, today the Crisis management group has been instructed to take action," tweeted Bihar CM.

Bihar Lockdown: Here's what allowed

-These essential services will be exempted from the lockdown: District administrative services, police, civil defence, sanitation, fire brigade, water supply, health services.

-Banks, insurance offices, and ATM.

-Construction works of any type.

-All things related to e-commerce.

-Agriculture and allied activities.

-Print and electronic media.

-Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting, and cable services.

-Petrol pumps. LPG petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

-Cold storage and warehousing services.

-Private security services.

-Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. However, Shops related to fruits and vegetables, meat/fish shall remain open only between 06.00 am to 11 am.

-Offices related to judicial work will be run as per the guidelines issued by the Patna High Court Administration.

-Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in the public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance, etc. will continue to remain functional.

-Transportation for all medical personnel nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services is permitted.

-All goods carrying vehicles.

-Private vehicles carrying passengers from airports and railway stations.

-All employees on govt duty.

-Interstate highways and people traveling to other states.

Here's what's not allowed

-All the offices of the state govt will remain closed.

-Unnecessary movement in public places and roads will be prohibited.

-Public transport will have a limited occupancy of 50%. People who will travel through rail, plane, and long-distance travelers will be allowed in public transport.

-E-pass carrying vehicles authorized by district admin.

-All schools, colleges/ coaching institutions will be closed. No examinations will be conducted during the lockdown.

-All restaurants and eateries will be closed for dine-in services. Only take away option will available.

-All cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms, and parks will be completely closed.

-No functions -either govt or private- will be allowed.

-Wedding ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 50 participants. No DJ or barat processions will be allowed. Weddings should be informed to the nearest police station at least three days in advance.

