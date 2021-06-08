Bihar lockdown to be extended? CM Nitish Kumar to take a call today2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 07:54 AM IST
The Bihar government had on May 31 extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will take a decision regarding the Covid-19 lockdown in the state, which is ending today. The Bihar government had on May 31 extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8, following a review of the situation by Kumar and state officials. This was the fourth extension of the lockdown that began on May 5.
Meanwhile, less than 800 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, in yet another indication that the second wave was on the wane in the state, though 43 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5424. According to the health department, 762 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,13,879 and 7,00,224 people have, so far, recovered. On the vaccination front, the number of people to have got the jabs to date has reached 1.12 crore. These include more than two million people in the age group of 18-44 years.
At present these restrictions are in place in Bihar:
Lockdown was first clamped on May 05 after the state was left gasping with an explosive rise in the incidence of COVID 19 which had caused its active caseload to exceed one lakh.
