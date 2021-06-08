Bihar lockdown to be extended? CM Nitish Kumar to take a call today

Meanwhile, less than 800 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, in yet another indication that the second wave was on the wane in the state, though 43 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5424. According to the health department, 762 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,13,879 and 7,00,224 people have, so far, recovered. On the vaccination front, the number of people to have got the jabs to date has reached 1.12 crore. These include more than two million people in the age group of 18-44 years.

