Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Bihar government may announce another round of lockdown in the state. The state government earlier imposed a complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 to curb the virus spread.

The government earlier released a detailed guidelines to follow during the lockdown. Government offices barring defence, central and police force, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre, has been working with 50% employees.

Private offices are allowed to operate with 50% of the total strength. However, grocery stores remain open. The state government encourages people to opt for home delivery option to curb the unnecessary movements.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs has remained functional. Print and electronic media officers are permitted to operate during the lockdown. Information Technology companies who who work essential sectors, are allowed to work. Internet service providers, broadband and cable services can also function. E-commerce services like Amazon and Flipkart will be permitted.

Restaurants have only home delivery or take away services. However, hotels, motels and lodges are exempted from the lockdown.

Taxis and autos are plying on roads. Private vehicles are allowed only for limited activities. Office goers must carry their identification card while travelling to office. Essential service providers are only permitted to commute from home to work place.

Coronavirus cases in the eastern state saw a sudden spike in the last few weeks. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has inched towards 45,000-mark today.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via