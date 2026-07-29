Bihar man claims he was booked in NEET protest case despite being in Russia for 4 months

A resident of Bihar's Kishanganj has claimed he was left bewildered after discovering that his name had been included in a case linked to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests held nationwide to demand education reforms. In a purported video, Mohammad Sadaqat asserted that he had been in Russia for the "last four months".

“On the 24th (of July), there was a protest against the NEET leak, at LRP Chowk, and the Bahadurganj administration has named me in that. I have been in Russia for the past four months,” Sadaqat, a resident of Ward 12 in the town, says in the video.

“Since I am in Russia, I request the administration to remove my name from there. I will remain indebted to the administration for this,” he adds, news agency PTI reported.

Although the video has been widely circulated on social media, PTI said it was unable to independently verify its authenticity. Livemint has also not been able to verify the clip.

What did police say? When contacted by PTI, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla neither confirmed nor denied whether a person matching the claims made in the viral video had been booked. Responding to a specific query about Sadaqat's purported video, he said, “All those who have any grievances related to the protests could approach the police for redressal.”

The official X handle of the Bihar Police had earlier responded to the viral video, stating that the matter would be examined. However, the post is no longer visible and appears to have been deleted.

Bihar government to withdraw cases against protesting students Meanwhile, the BJP-led Bihar government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced that it will withdraw all cases filed against students who participated in the protests. The decision came after CJP, which launched the demonstrations from Delhi that eventually led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union education minister, along with the Congress-led Opposition and student organisations such as AISA, demanded that the cases be withdrawn.

According to a notification issued by the state home department, the government has decided to withdraw “all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26”. The notification also states that all those arrested in connection with these cases will be released immediately.