Bihar man enters Bengaluru Metro tracks after dropping token, services disrupted: Report

On Friday, the services of Bengaluru Metro were halted briefly on the Purple Line after a passenger dropped his token on the tracks and got down to retrieve it. The incident took place at Indiranagar Metro station around 9:22 am, as per Money Control.

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Man gets down to Bengaluru metro track Reportedly, a 20-year-old entered the tracks after dropping the token. Identified as Ravikanth, the passenger was said to be travelling from Indiranagar towards MG Road.

He got down on the tracks at Platform 2 where he dropped the token, seemingly unintentionally.

According to the publication, it was the man's first metro ride. Hailing from Bihar, reportedly, the passenger was involved with construction work. "He was travelling by Metro for the first time. He is from Bihar and was heading to MG Road for construction work," a source told the news portal.

What happened next? BMRCL reacts After the incident, Emergency Trip System (ETS) and Emergency Stop Plunger (ESP) were activated by the station security personnel. The passenger was reported rescued and later handed over to the Metro staff.

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In a statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) shared, "On Line-1 (Purple Line), at approximately 9:22 am, Emergency Trip System (ETS) and Emergency Stop Plunger (ESP) were activated at Indiranagar Metro Station after a passenger entered the tracks. The passenger was safely rescued."

"Consequently, train services on Purple Line were delayed by approximately 10 minutes. Additionally, a few trains on Green Line were regulated to avoid overcrowding at Kempegowda Majestic Interchange Station. Normal train services on both lines were restored from 9:40 am," it added.

Why it is risky to get down on metro tracks? The third rail in the metro system is an additional, electrified rail. It runs alongside or between the standard steel running tracks. It is responsible for supplying direct current (DC) electric power to the train.

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However, it also poses a great safety risk as it sits at ground level.

There have been several incidents in the past where passengers have fallen onto the tracks or got down on the tracks willingly. Reacting to the incident, a section of people talked about the long-standing demands for platform screen doors (PSDs).

Reacting to the incident, a user wrote in the comment section of BMRCL's post, "Its high time we install Platform Edge Doors to avoid these kind of incidents happen (sic)."

"Costliest metro in India, hopeless services," added another.

Currently, Namma Metro stations are not equipped with PSDs.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.