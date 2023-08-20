comScore
Unidentified miscreants opened fire on a restaurant packed with customers in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, sending them scurrying for cover. The incident was captured by the restaurant's CCTV camera and the images were shared by news agency ANI. 

Muzaffarpur SP Arvind Pratap Singh while speaking about the incident told ANI, "...At least 10 rounds of firing took place here. Prima facie, it appears that the miscreants opened fire to scare people. The bullets weren't directed at anyone in particular. We have information that four people have been involved in this incident. A manhunt is underway to catch all the culprits," Arvind Pratap Singh

 

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
