Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bihar: Miscreants open fire at a restaurant in Muzaffarpur, incident caught on camera| WATCH

Bihar: Miscreants open fire at a restaurant in Muzaffarpur, incident caught on camera| WATCH

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST Livemint

Miscreants opened fire at a restaurant in Bihar's Muzzafarpur, causing customers to flee. CCTV footage captured the incident.

Visuals of open fire at a restaurant in Muzaffarpur

Unidentified miscreants opened fire on a restaurant packed with customers in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, sending them scurrying for cover. The incident was captured by the restaurant's CCTV camera and the images were shared by news agency ANI.

Muzaffarpur SP Arvind Pratap Singh while speaking about the incident told ANI, "...At least 10 rounds of firing took place here. Prima facie, it appears that the miscreants opened fire to scare people. The bullets weren't directed at anyone in particular. We have information that four people have been involved in this incident. A manhunt is underway to catch all the culprits," Arvind Pratap Singh

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.