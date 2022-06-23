Bihar national highway has multiple pool size potholes; check video

The potholes are reportedly 100 feet wide and 3 feet deep. It also said that more than two feet of water gets on the road after it rains. The worst affected are the owners of 500 shops and 15 thousand families associated with them.
Former election strategist and aspiring politician Prashant Kishor on 23 June shared a shocking video showing the road condition of the National Highway 227 in Bihar's Madhubani area.
The aerial video of national highway which shows multiple pool size potholes covering the entire street was taken by Dainik Bhaskar.
"Reminiscent of the condition of roads in Bihar in the Jungle Raj of the 90s, this is National Highway 227 (L) of Madhubani district of Bihar. Recently, Nitish Kumar ji was speaking to the people of the road construction department at an event that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar," Kishor tweeted in Hindi.
As per the report, the highway is in such a condition since 2015. Tenders have been issued thrice for the construction but all the contractors left the work and escaped.
Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen has set up an investigation team and action will be taken against the concerned contractor, the report added.
Observing that Bihar's road network has seen tremendous improvement in the last few years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asserted that the road infrastructure of the state will be at par with that of the United States by December 2024.
Earlier on June 7, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who inaugurated the eastern flank of the reconstructed Mahatma Gandhi Setu over River Ganga in Hajipur said that Bihar's road infrastructure will be at par with that of the US by 2024.
He had launched and laid the foundation stone of national highway projects worth ₹13,585 crores in the state.
"Roads are linked to the prosperity of a state and a country. There is no doubt that Bihar's road network has seen tremendous improvement in the last few years and I am sure it will improve further. I can say this with confidence that the state's road infrastructure will be at par with that of the US by 2024," Gadkari had said.
He also quoted former US president John F Kennedy who had said, "American roads are not good because America is rich. America is rich because American roads are good".
CM Nitish Kumar who was also present said that the state goverment has fast-tracked the ongoing construction of all mega road, bridge and highway projects.
“The Bihar government has already fast-tracked the ongoing construction of all mega road, bridge and highway projects and officials have been instructed to ensure completion within the specified time frame. The state administration is also very specific about maintenance of roads, bridges and highways," he said.
