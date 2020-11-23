Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bihar newly-formed legislative assembly starts sessions today
JD(U) president Nitish Kumar takes oath

Bihar newly-formed legislative assembly starts sessions today

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Staff Writer

Covid safety norms like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks is compulsory during the sessions

The first session of the newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin from Monday.

In order to combat COVID-19 spread, physical distancing would be maintained in the sitting arrangements of legislators and wearing masks has been made compulsory for those attending the session, which will continue till November 27.

On Sunday evening, Nitish Kumar posted a picture of him along with the other legislators posing at the Bihar Bidhan Parishad.

On November 16, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term after the NDA won an absolute majority in recently concluded Assembly polls.

The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

