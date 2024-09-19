Bihar news: 13 trains diverted as 4 wagons of mechanical rake derails in Narayanpur

As many as 13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, a railway official said.

ANI
19 Sep 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Bihar: the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.
Bihar: the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.

The operation of trains has been disrupted near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard of Sonpur division due to the derailment of four wagons of mechanical rake on Wednesday, said an official.

According to the official, the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.

13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, informed a railway official.

Further details awaited.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 08:08 AM IST
