Bihar news: 13 trains diverted as 4 wagons of mechanical rake derails in Narayanpur
1 min read
19 Sep 2024, 08:08 AM IST
ANI
Bihar news: As many as 13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, a railway official said.
The operation of trains has been disrupted near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard of Sonpur division due to the derailment of four wagons of mechanical rake on Wednesday, said an official.
According to the official, the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.
13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, informed a railway official.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.